Eva Longoria’s aesthetic has always leaned toward timeless. She’s done her fair share of experimenting with hairstyles and red carpet outfits, sure, but on the whole, they’re usually fun iterations or takes on a more classic look. That applies to the manicure she gravitates toward, too. You’ll often catch the Land Of Women star in a universally-adored color like baby pink or deep black, but she’ll dress it up with a bold shape or dusting of chrome powder. Her latest look follows suit, remixing one of the most instantly-recognizable nail techniques ever. Longoria’s ombré French tips feature the original’s exact same color scheme and placement, but skips over the ultra-defined, blocked-off ends in favor of a softer, gradient style. For those who can’t or don’t want to step too far beyond their manicure comfort zones, this is a brilliant way to still shake things up.

Longoria debuted the look on Instagram, posting from the Four Seasons Madrid. She usually spends a significant portion of each summer in Spain, and the trip is always rife with warm-weather fashion and beauty inspiration. This time around, she showed off a soft white tank top, pale pink skirt cinched with a wide belt, and the gradient, ombré nails that matched the entire look.

It looks like Longoria opted for slightly muted shades of the traditional pink-and-white colorway. The beds look on the more neutral end of nude, while the tips are a creamier eggshell as opposed to a stark white. This seems like a subtle difference, but it makes maximum impact when blended across each nail. It adds a more natural, relaxed feel — the original style is a bit crisper and sharper.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Longoria went with a medium-length almond nail shape as the canvas for her ombré paint job. She’s experimented with extra-long squared-off tips and very short nail styles in the recent past, but almond seems to be her favorite. Not only is it a seamless continuation of the fingers for an elongated, elegant look, but it matches the more natural vibe of the reworked French tips.

There are plenty of summer nail ideas vying for your attention, but few things are better than a French manicure — especially when they can still feel this fresh and unique.