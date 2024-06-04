Yeah, go ahead and abandon all hopes of a new Rihanna album any time soon — but it’s because the mogul’s hard at work on something even bigger and possibly better. Shaking up an average Tuesday with one massive, industry-disrupting announcement, she took to Instagram to announce the imminent arrival of Fenty Hair, her beauty megabrand’s first foray into the category. This would be exciting on its own, but leave it to Rih to make the Fenty expansion just part of the fun. In the teaser video heralding the news, Rihanna debuted a pixie cut that’s surely about to inspire a deluge of copycats. Just as fans might expect though, it’s no ordinary ultra-short chop. Rather than stay in-step with the look’s more classic elements, Rih’s remixed it to feel modern, personal, and even a little edgy.

In the quick clip shared to social media, Rihanna is seen dressed up in a timeless beige trench coat, journeying all around a fictional town and neighborhood to spread the word on top-grade hair care products. Her own honey blonde hair is styled into a choppy cut that stops at the nape of her neck. It features long sideburn pieces down her temples, tousled, side-swept bangs, and a tapered flip at the very back that gives the look a cool, mullet-ish effect.

It’s almost like a modernized take on a ‘60s-style cut, especially with the gentle flip at the very ends. In the post’s caption, Rih takes a second to acknowledge what a hair pioneer she’s always been, writing, “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

Of course, as she mentioned, this isn’t Rihanna’s first time playing with a pixie cut. She’s tried the look — with varying lengths and colors — several times over the years, though this might be the first time she’s combined this shape and particular shade of blonde.

While exact product details are still under wraps for now, Rih shared that Fenty Hair will be available to shop on June 13 — expect plenty of other exciting tidbits in the meantime.