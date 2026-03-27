For much of the 2020s, there wasn’t very much “color” in the “color cosmetics” trends: The first half of this decade was defined by glass skin, glossy lips, and naked (or near-naked) lids. But in the last year or so, a sea change has been brewing — one that has finally bubbled to the surface. As makeup artist Charlie Riddle told TZR earlier this year, “Maximalism is back — bright eyes, layered textures, glossy lips, glitter, and unexpected color combinations.” And one of the first places it’s popping up is on the lids, as pretty lilac and lavender eyeshadow looks.

In many ways, pastels in general feel like a natural first phase in a year set to be full of vibrant makeup. Not only are they closely associated with the spring season, but they also fit in perfectly with the Y2K trend that’s also been steadily growing in popularity. And unlike butter yellow and “blueberry milk,” soft shades of purple, specifically, have yet to really have their moment — making them prime candidates to take center stage in spring 2026. (FYI: While both soft, desaturated shades of purple, lilac is defined by its warmer, pinker undertone, while lavender is on the cooler side.)

Intrigued? Scroll on for 10 stunning celebrity lilac and lavender eyeshadow looks to use as inspiration for your own creations.

Laufey

For the 2026 Grammy Awards, makeup artist Nina Park gave jazz chanteuse Laufey shimmering lilac lids to match her beaded-and-sequined Miu Miu gown.

Chase Infiniti

The 98th Academy Awards provided another masterclass in matchy-matchy makeup, when One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti (working with makeup artist Amber D) paired a custom Louis Vuitton dress with soft lilac eyeshadow.

Tyla

For Valentino’s fall/winter 2026 show, makeup artist Saba Khan gave Tyla “a hazy purple, tight-lined eye” with “slept-in vibe,” inspired by the brand’s Born in Roma Purple Melancholia fragrance.

Sabrina Carpenter

The combo of purple and green just works — as evidenced by this Sabrina Carpenter look, created by Carolina Gonzalez for the singer’s performance at Lollapalooza Chile.

HER

Makeup artist Ngozi Esther Edeme (AKA PaintedByEsther) is known for her perfect balance of “whimsy” and “sexy,” and her skills were on full display in this frosty metallic lilac eye makeup created for H.E.R.

Rihanna

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With her cool-leaning undertones and hazel eyes, Rihanna is the ideal candidate for purple shadow — though makeup “rules” probably aren’t on her, or makeup artist Priscilla Ono’s, radar.

Hailey Bieber

A glossy finish on the lips and lids is a great way to take a more minimalist approach to colorful makeup. Especially when paired with brushed-up brows and satin-matte skin, as seen here on Hailey Bieber, courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson and makeup artist Sophia Sinot have yet to meet a color they’re afraid of, and makeup lovers around the world have benefited from this adventurous spirit. This lilac eyeshadow/cerulean eyeliner pairing might actually be one of their more pared-back looks.

Keke Palmer

If there has ever been more masterfully blended makeup than Keke Palmer’s ombré lips and sparkling lilac lids, I have yet to see it. (The deft hands behind this glam belong to makeup artist Kenya Alexis.)

Coco Jones

Edeme combined lilac, pink, and dark purple shades to create this fun, multi-dimensional eye on Coco Jones. Spiky Bantu knots, face-framing pieces at the front of the hair, and glossy lips give the overall look major Y2K vibes.