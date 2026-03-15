I’ve covered many awards shows over the years, and I can say with confidence that makeup is seldom the star of the show. It makes sense; when you know your photos will be plastered all over the internet for years to come, “pared-back and neutral” can be a smart direction. But it’s also a once (or, potentially, a few times) in a lifetime event that’s worthy of some joy — like colorful makeup. And the stars at the 98th Annual Academy Awards agreed with me on that one, with several celebs donning colorful makeup touches that matched their stunning ensembles.

For some, the matching cosmetic of choice was eyeshadow. Chase Infiniti, breakout star of the Best Picture-nominated One Battle After Another, paired her lavender Louis Vuitton gown with soft lids in the same pastel hue. Best Supporting Actress nominee Wunmi Mosaku’s sparkling green gown was complemented by shimmering emerald shadow in the inner corners, while her Sinners co-star, Jayme Lawson, added a swipe of sapphire to her lower lash line, matching her beaded halter dress.

There were also plenty of matching lipstick moments — specifically in shades of red. Sinners’ Li Jun Li and Sentimental Value’s Renate Reinsve donned sleek red dresses and bright crimson lips. Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley wore an off-the-shoulder pink-and-red gown and glossy lips in a “split the difference” shade of watermelon. Actress and producer Marsai Martin went for a gorgeously toasty makeup look, anchored by a dimensional mocha-caramel lip.

Ahead, check out all the stunning matchy-matchy makeup moments from the 2026 Oscars.

Chase Infiniti

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Wunmi Mosaku

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Jayme Lawson

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Li Jun Li

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Renate Reinsve

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Jessie Buckley

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Marsai Martin