If you’ve ever wanted to dress like Sofia Richie Grainge, now’s your chance. Within the last year, the fashion muse has participated in enough fashion partnerships to fill your entire closet with her easy, quiet luxury flair. First, there was her David Yurman Sculpted Cable campaign, which highlighted an assortment of timeless jewelry. Then a few months later, the A-lister collaborated with Solid & Striped on an extensive line of elevated basics, knitted staples, and swimwear. And now, Richie Grainge is stepping into the footwear space via a collaboration with Stuart Weitzman.

On April 16, the footwear label took to Instagram to announce Richie Grainge as Stuart Weitzman’s newest brand ambassador. “I’m beyond excited to take this next step forward as the new SW brand ambassador, especially because my first shoot with them reflects such an important step in my life. I’ve been loving and wearing the brand for years as it’s known for its minimal sophistication,” Richie Grainge shared in a statement. Alongside her new title, Richie Grainge also dropped a collection of 12 summer-ready sandals, which are now available online and in-store.

In an aesthetically-pleasing promo video, the mom-to-be is seen cradling her growing baby bump in a cozy pinstripe matching set paired with the bow-embellished Sofia Slide in baby pink, a floral sundress alongside a white pair of the Sofia 50 Slingback pump, and a long-sleeve drop-waist midi moment with the Sofia 45 Slide in a chic ivory and indigo pattern. The collection also offers platform double-strap sandals, heeled mules, and classic flats — all available in a variety of en vogue shades like pastel pink, metallic silver, ivory, and more.

While her latest collaboration has been kept under wraps until now, Richie Grainge started hinting at the partnership for the last two seasons. On February 10, in between shows at New York Fashion Week, the social media star was snapped by paparazzi wearing the Stuart Weitzman SW Trainer, a chunky sneaker monogrammed with the brand’s initials. The luxe sneakers perfectly aligned with the rest of her off-duty outfit, which featured high-waisted leggings from Alo, a posh Khaite trench coat, the Khaite Simona Bag, and Saint Laurent sunglasses. Back in September, also during NYFW, Richie Grainge proved her sartorial prowess once again by coupling the suede 5050 Bold Boot from Stuart Weitzman with an oversized button-down courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

(+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With summer just a month away (fingers crossed!), there’s no better time to stock up on warm weather-approved shoes than now. Shop some of our favorite styles from the collab below, and hurry, because with Richie Grainge’s stamp of approval, these are bound to sell fast.