Blink, and you’ll miss a celebrity look at the 96th Academy Awards. And trust us, it would be a real shame not to see America Ferrera’s downright gorgeous number this evening. In a surprising turn of events, the actor took the hot pink baton from Barbie co-star Margot Robbie, who has been exclusively wearing the flirty shade all award show season — well, until tonight (instead, she went a complete 180 in a black gown). Rocking a dazzling custom Versace creation, Ferrera clearly understood the sartorial assignment.

It’s a big night for Ferrera, as she’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her incredible performance in the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster film — which, if you can believe it, marks her first Oscar nomination. So, it’s no surprise she pulled out all the stops with her look. While chatting with E! on the red carpet, the actor shared some insight into her outfit selection. According to Ferrera, who teamed up with stylist Karla Welch, the chainmail gown took over 400 hours to create. “We thought we’d save the pink for last 💕,” Welch wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a video of Ferrera posing in the number. And she didn’t just opt for any pink style — the Barbie star and her team went through 10 styles before landing on this dress (because options, right?).

The fabulous form-fitting gown featured a corset bodice and floor-sweeping silhouette. For her accessories, Ferrera chose a high-octane statement necklace and chunky ring courtesy of Pomellato jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. On the beauty front, she wore her signature bob in a deep, dramatic side part (Gen Z, don’t come for her!). Ferrera coordinated her makeup with her gown, opting for a light pink blush and lipstick in a similar soft hue.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Here’s to hoping this isn’t a one-time Barbiecore moment from Ferrera.