A new job, a milestone birthday, a breakup. These are just a few scenarios that might inspire you to undergo a dramatic hair transformation. But if you’re an actor, wrapping up your current project is probably the most common reason for chopping off major inches or spending hours in the salon for a bleach and tone. Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon falls into the latter camp. After over a year of promo for her role as Carolyn Bessette, the actor ditched the late fashion publicist’s now-iconic ‘90s buttery blonde on the 2026 Emmy Awards red carpet for a more lived-in look, which her colorist has coined “beach blonde.”

Ahead of her big Emmys night (Pidgeon is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie), she visited colorist Schwarzkopf Professional colorist Kari Hill for a blonde refresh. This isn’t the first time Hill has perfected the actor’s blonde. She was the colorist behind Pidgeon’s original Carolyn Besette transformation, which inspired Hill’s now-signature “Foiled Cashmere” technique, which is centered around ultra-fine highlights that create a soft, seamless finish.

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According to the colorist, Pigdeon’s Emmys blonde is a brighter, warmer, more sun-kissed take on what she had been working with, which makes the shade aptly named. Directly before traveling to the Emmys, New York-based colorist Jeremy Cohen used Hill’s formula and technique to touch-up the actor’s strands so her color was extra vibrant on the red carpet.

And just like that, another trending blonde hair color is born.