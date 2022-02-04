Zoë Kravitz’s Latest Makeup Look Is A Subtle Nod To Her ‘Batman’ Character

A cat eye is always a good choice, but even more so if you’re Zoë Kravitz in 2022. The actor is gearing up for the release of The Batman, the latest film installment surrounding the iconic DC Comics superhero, in which she plays Selina Kyle — aka, Catwoman. It might seem a little on-the-nose for Kyle to wear a cat eye, but if the early stills of the film indicate that Kravitz’s interpretation will be anything but ordinary. In the first of what is sure to be many jaw-dropping looks for The Batman’s press tour, Kravitz donned soft brown eyeliner that subtly pays homage to her character and proved yet again that she’s earned her place as one of Hollywood’s it-girls.

Yesterday, the star shared her latest look on Instagram, which featured delicate winged eyeliner, fluffy brows, and, of course, Kravitz’s gorgeous skin on full display. Courtesy of Chanel makeup artist Nina Park, the makeup embraces the actor’s natural beauty (and killer bone structure) while playing up her eyes with the perfect amount of definition. Park hasn’t yet shared a product breakdown or liner tutorial, but based on the comments on her own Instagram post, the people very much want both.

This is hardly the first time Park has created a stunning makeup look for Kravitz. Back in December, the artist shared a super smokey eyeliner she did for the star, and for September’s Met Gala, she paired a yet another soft winged liner with Kravitz’s show-stopping see-through Yves Saint Laurent gown.

Though it’s clearly a longtime favorite of Kravitz’s (and an iconic look in general), cat eye makeup seems to en mode right now. Fellow celebrities have been loving the style, with Selena Gomez recently showing off a bold winged liner (which complemented her equally razor-sharp bob haircut). If you’re a Euphoria fan, you know that the character Maddy’s dramatic, double-winged liner has been one of the most impactful makeup looks this season. Cat eyes were also all over the New York Fashion Week runways, particularly the Christian Siriano show where the makeup was artfully executed using Charlotte Tilbury products.

Winged liner enthusiasts can surely look forward to even more cat eye inspiration from Kravitz once The Batman is released — and beforehand as her press tour continues.

