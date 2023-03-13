On March 9, Donatella Versace presented her Fall/Winter 2023 collection for the house in Los Angeles before a crowd of celebrities, editors, stylists, and tastemakers. As look after look went down the catwalk, everyone in the crowd took notes on the pieces they’d want for next autumn. For the lucky few, however — aka Hollywood’s biggest stars who work with the top stylists — they didn’t have to wait that long to secure a look. Take Lady Gaga for example, who attended the 95th Academy Awards in a LBD straight from the designer presentation. At the 2023 Oscars, Gaga’s Versace dress, which Gigi Hadid originally wore on the runway, immediately caught the attention of eagle-eye fashion folks watching at home.

The unforgettable number featured sleeves and a bustier-style structure boning complete with a flared out skirt. Even though the gown made a statement all on its own, the singer chose to jazz it up with some dazzling jewelry. She wore a glittering diamond necklace, earrings, bracelet, and rings from Tiffany & Co. The singer and actor was clearly in the mood for drama on Sunday night, as she completed her outfit with a bold red lip and dark, smoky eyeshadow. Her whole vibe felt similar to Hadid’s edgy runway look and if you ask us, both women flawlessly rocked this dress.

In addition, given that Lady Gaga is one of the nominees for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” at tonight’s ceremony, it made sense she would pull out all the stops for the Oscars red carpet. See her designer look from all angles, ahead, as well as how the dress looked on the catwalk.

Gaga At The 2023 Oscars

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hadid On The Versace Runway

Manny Llanura/WWD via Getty Images

See More Of Gaga’s Dress

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images