There are only a few days left until the biographical drama House of Gucci hits the big screens. Its official release date is Wednesday, Nov. 24 and viewers are full of anticipation in seeing Lady Gaga’s performance. (She plays Patrizia Reggiani in the crime film — an Italian socialite who marries into the Gucci family.) To drum up excitement for the drama, the cast attended movie premieres all over the world. Of course, one of the most important stops was on the West Coast. On Nov. 18, all the stars wore their best fashion looks to House of Gucci’s Los Angeles premiere.

Lady Gaga, whose press tour outfits all embodied the maximalism trend, stayed on this theme for the night. She attended the red carpet event in a glistening sequin gown from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2021 couture collection. Meanwhile, her co-star Al Pacino held his own by looking sharp in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello outfit. Jared Leto (who also stars in the film) gave a nod to Gucci directly by donning a pink suit, which was fresh off the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway. (Leto has been a Gucci muse and brand ambassador for years, so this moment couldn’t have been more fitting.)

Are you ready to see who else was at the House of Gucci LA premiere? If so, continue scrolling to check out what every star and tastemaker wore on the black carpet.

Lady Gaga

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The star wore a dazzling sequin bustier gown from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection. She completed her eye-catching look with a collier necklace, diamond ring, and earrings from Messika.

Adam Driver

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor, who plays Maurizio Gucci, decided to stick with the classics via a black suit and white button-down shirt. He finished off his look with a matching black tie.

Al Pacino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pacino looked sleek in his Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello attire.

Jared Leto

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor wore a full Gucci look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 “Love Parade” collection. His ensemble included a baby pink satin three-piece suit, paired with a pale blue dress shirt, black velvet bow tie, and white patent leather boots.

Rachel Zoe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The legendary fashion guru wore a billowing yellow dress with jewel-bedazzled details on the collar from Gucci. She accessorized with colorful jewelry from David Webb.

Vanessa & Natalia Diamante Bryant

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duo, who recently stunned at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala, showed up at the House of Gucci premiere to serve more imitable looks. Vanessa wore a Gucci cape and carried the label’s Diana bag in a mini size. Natalia, on the other hand, opted for a cheeky feline sweater, which she teamed with a pleated leather miniskirt and black combat boots.

Yvonne Orji

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Orji walked the black carpet in a pink ensemble from Rebecca Vallance and wore Christian Louboutin pumps.

Ashley Tisdale

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tisdale showed her support for the fashion house by rocking Gucci to the event.

Janty Yates

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yates, the movie’s costume designer, wore an emerald-colored dress with a thigh-high slit and feathery sleeves. She completed the look with a pair of sparkling heels.