Even while she’s off the clock, Kylie Jenner always manages to put together a buzzy, on-trend look — no matter how far back in the vintage archives she has to go. On April 5, Jenner shared photos from Easter, celebrating the holiday surrounded by her family, including all of her sisters. And since we know the Kardashian-Jenner clan don’t take holidays lightly, it was the perfect festive occasion for the Kylie Cosmetics founder to sport a rare Y2K-era floral print blouse from 2002.

The Christian Dior top was sourced from God of Cloth, a boutique based in Salt Lake City, Utah. This isn’t the first (or even second) time that Jenner has discovered a good top from the vintage purveyors, either. Back in 2024 she wore a black Alexander McQueen 1999 lace blouse from them, and most recently, an archival lace up fringe jacket from Donatella Versace’s Spring/Summer 2002 — also worn by best friend Hailey Bieber for her 29th birthday celebration a few months prior.

The Galliano-era wrap design from the Spring/Summer ’02 line featured a plunging neckline lined with ruffle in a cherry blossom print — right on theme for the new season ahead. Jenner paired the top with a belly chain around her waist as well as white jeans, which she intentionally folded over.

The next day, Jenner shared more poolside photos from her weekend, this time in nothing but a white string bikini.

She was still, however, wearing her early aughts-inspired belly chain.