Kylie Jenner’s fashion star has been exponentially rising over the past year or so. Of course whatever she wears has been a hot topic of discussion since her mid to late teens, but now at 27 years old, her personal style — both on and off the red carpet — feels so much more sophisticated of late. And the fact that she’s developed close relationships with some of the most iconic fashion houses (Maison Margiela, Balmain, Schiaparelli, and Mugler to name just a few) certainly helps. Jenner still gravitates to a few trademarks, like shapely silhouettes, but she’s been steadily showing she’s unafraid to get a lot more experimental. But this isn’t just true in the case of her haute couture selections, but now it seems her beauty trajectory could be going in a similar direction. Case in point, her blunt ponytail at the 2024 CFDA Awards.

It’s not that that the Kylie Cosmetics founder hasn’t made some bold choices with her glam in the past (who could forget her her King Kylie era that included a variety of creative hair colors?), but her latest updo feels so much more editorial than what she’s worn in the past. Jenner, who stepped out with her more signature long, flowing, jet black hair at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala just last week, debuted a dramatically edgier and more sculpted style for last night’s fête. Her ponytail, which featured super-straight sections of blunt-cut hair, one wrapped over the crown of her head, was the creation of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and it made the perfect pairing with her spiky Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture gown by Haider Ackermann.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Guerrero has also been the mastermind behind some of Jenner’s other recent high fashion hairstyles, like the mermaid hair she wore to Margiela’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in January and her pink veiled bun at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in June. With such momentum building, it seems like such styles are only the beginning of the Sprinter founder’s couture moment.

Does this mean you’ll be seeing less and less of her in sexy, tousled styles and curve-hugging clothing? Probably not, but a girl’s got to have options. In the meantime, we cannot wait to see where her beauty evolution takes her next.