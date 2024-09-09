If you’re only paying attention to the clothing and beauty looks coming down the runway, you’re missing out on at least half of New York Fashion Week’s biggest trends. The designer-approved selections are always smart to note for the following season, but you have to be plugged in to both the street style game and top celebrity happenings to get an idea of what’s going on right now. If you didn’t see Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest hairstyle, for example, you’re missing out on the coolest new way to style a short, blunt cut. Ross’ wedge ponytail is an innovative take on the timeless updo, with a strong, geometric silhouette that feels as much like a work of art as her outfit.

Ross debuted the fun, fashion-forward updo at a special dinner celebrating Loewe designer (and her close friend) Jonathan Anderson. To go with her classic khakis — one of fall’s top trends, according to experts — and sharp dress shirt, Ross had her hair puled back into a sleek, tight ponytail. The ends are blunt-cut and voluminous, creating a full, half-oval chunk right at the base of her head. In her Instagram photo caption, Ross refers to it as a “blunt ponytail”, but it’s so reminiscent of the celebrity-beloved wedge bob trend, too.

Celebrity hairstylist Chuck Amos created Ross’ show-stopping look for the Loewe dinner — and so many of the actor’s best-ever hairstyles in general. What makes her wedge ponytail feel even more special, though, is how different it is from the rest of her fashion week moments so far. In the lead-up to the dinner, Amos had Ross is extra-long, extension-enhanced ponytails at a number of parties. Her shorter look makes for a cool contrast.

Ross is always one of fashion week’s most-watched attendees, so it makes sense that she’d pull out all the stops on her shows-and-parties circuit. The fun part, though, is that the festivities have technically only just begun. New York’s run still has several more days, and the international locales immediately follow — expect Ross to turn up the heat throughout the full, fashionable stretch.