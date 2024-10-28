Since the fashion week circuit has come and gone, and award season is still months away, the style set has been relatively quiet this autumn. So, if you’re experiencing some sartorial withdrawal, you’re in luck, because The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) Awards is here. Tonight, the industry’s leading designers, stylists, and celebrities gather to honor nominees like Tory Burch, Willy Chavarria, Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode, and Catherine Holstein for Khaite (to name a few). Before the host Cynthia Erivo took the stage at New York’s American Museum of Natural History, the A-list attendees brought their black-tie best to the red carpet.

The evening’s emcee was one of the first to arrive, in custom Zac Posen, no less. Arm-in-arm with Posen himself, Erivo set the tone for future step-and-repeats in a black mermaid gown, complete with a striking hood and an elongated train. Jenna Lyons also appeared just minutes after the red carpet opened. In true Lyons fashion, The Real Housewives of New York City star and fashion veteran paired a timeless three-piece tuxedo with lace-up pumps, both from Thom Browne. The glamour continued thanks to Winnie Harlow, who turned heads in an iridescent Cinderella-esque ball gown topped with a metal breastplate. She was joined by the dress’ designer, (and 2024 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist) Kate Burton in a white version of Harlow’s look.

But wait — that’s just the beginning. Keep scrolling for a roundup of all the stars at the 2024 CFDA Awards. To make sure you don’t miss anything, bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as more muses trickle in.

Erykah Badu

Before receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Badu mixed sportswear staples with a striking headpiece and equally-unique jewelry.

Victoria Monét

All eyes were on LaQuan Smith and the “On My Mama” singer, who stunned in a cutout-heavy noir number from — you guessed it — Smith.

Valentina Sampaio

A week after starring in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Sampaio was a vision in a velvet ruby gown. Extra points for her rosette neck tie.

Paris Hilton

Hilton took a break from her penchant for pink to style a red rose-covered mini dress and similar ruby extras.

Blake Lively

In honor of CFDA honoree, Michael Kors, Lively dazzled in a ruched LWD underneath a complementary blazer from the eponymous designer. To no surprise, she added a touch of bling with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Katie Holmes

After grabbing a photo with her dress’ designer, Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Godon, Holmes showed off her two-tone design’s open-back and floor-length bow.

Tyla

Underneath Tyla’s sheer lacy mini dress peeked a neon green pair of hot pants, which matched her bold makeup look. Fun fact: This sultry set debuted on the Gucci Spring/Summer ‘96 runway.

Paloma Elsesser

The supermodel brought her fashion A-game in a plunging Diotima gown with multiple of-the-moment accents: studs, feathers, and tulle.

Alex Consani

The 21-year-old made headlines due to her Area dress’ shiny hand motif.

La La Anthony

The multi-hyphenate embraced multiple patterns, including a zebra wrap dress from Jacquemus Fall/Winter ‘24 and polka-dot ankle-strap heels.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Oscar winner looked ultra-glam in a taupe corseted dress adorned with tiered tulle on each hip.

Teyana Taylor

A round of applause for Taylor, and her cutout-heavy noir numbers, including a floor-length jumpsuit and a winter-ready coat.

Ella Emhoff

A week before the election, the step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked the CFDA carpet in a bow-embellished two-piece set.

Lucy Liu

The Charlie’s Angels star looked chic in all-black Bach Mai pieces, starting with a plunging sequin bodysuit, capri pants, and a matching flared blazer.

Kelsea Ballerini

The country music star swapped her cowgirl-cool aesthetic for ‘90s-inspired punk-rock attire. She layered a grungy leather jacket overtop her patchwork plaid maxi dress.

Yseult

The French singer brought the drama to the CFDA Awards in a slitted LBD, a sel tulle coat, and jewelry by Chopard.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists in a spiky, feather-covered maxi dress from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2023 Couture.

Nara Smith

Alongside her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, the famous influencer shimmered in a metallic Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter ‘24 gown, which spotlighted low cutouts on each sleeve and a high neckline.

Nicole Richie

Richie was all smiles in a black leather maxi dress and very minimal accessories.

Nicky Hilton

Hilton approved the butter yellow color craze in a strapless gown from creative director of Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet.

Alix Earle

The 23-year-old sourced a pencil maxi dress in a cool-toned brown hue from Herve Leger Resort 2025.

Molly Gordon

The Bear actor’s royal blue dress featured an oversized buckle on the shoulder and a loosely-tied waist embellishment.

Suni Lee

The Olympic gold medalist proved her sartorial prowess in a lacy semi-sheer LBD and a coordinating feather stole — one of the most popular accents of the evening.

Addison Rae

Just days after her single “Aquamarine” dropped, Rae made waves at the CFDA Awards in custom Thom Browne. She paired her gray corset and plaid mermaid skirt with an on-brand seashell in lieu of a purse.

Molly Ringwald

The Breakfast Club star rarely misses the CFDA Awards. This year, she styled a sleek black gown with statement sleeves and silver jewelry.

Winnie Harlow & Kate Barton

The supermodel and the New York-based designer both accessorized their opalescent attire with Barton’s viral see-through gold fish bags.

Angel Reese

The WNBA star (and burgeoning it girl) tapped into the winter whites renaissance with a strapless little white dress and a complementary feather stole courtesy of Simkhai.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo paid a subtle homage to her upcoming Wicked character, with a hauntingly-beautiful black gown and a matching hood — a custom creation from Gap Inc. creative director, Zac Posen.

Jenna Lyons

Always on board for a menswear-inspired moment, Lyons posed for photographers in a three-piece tuxedo and lace-up pumps from Thom Browne — one of her go-to ateliers for star-studded soirées.

Veronica Swanson Beard, Brianne Howey & Veronica Miele Beard

Dressed in a luxe LBD and a sequin-covered red midi dress, the Veronica Beard co-founders delivered endless holiday style inspo. Howey posed in the middle in a chocolate brown maxi dress with a timeless halter-shaped neckline, from Veronica Beard, of course.

