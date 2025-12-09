Every couple of months, there is speculation about whether or not Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together. The couple, who have been dating for more than two years, typically like to keep a low profile when it comes to their relationship. That is, until there’s a sporting event (Go Knicks!) or red carpet where Chalamet needs his twin flame by his side. After last being spotted together at a Yankees game in New York, the couple confirmed that they are going strong at the Marty Supreme premiere night in Los Angeles on December 8. But more than just showing their love for one another (they couldn’t keep their hands to themselves), they took things one step further: they wore twinning monochromatic looks.

Not only did the couple show up in matching outfits, but they were wearing the most unexpected color. Much like the way Barbie movie took the world by storm in 2023 with millions of dollars in marketing budgets spent on the color pink, Marty Supreme is hoping to spread awareness for his A24 film in a similar manner. That said, as a nod to the color of the table tennis balls in the sports comedy-drama, Chalamet is committed to pushing bright orange until the film’s premiere on Christmas day.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jenner is clearly also down for the mission. The two arrived to the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills wearing coordinating custom Chrome Hearts looks. The LA-based label was the perfect choice for the glamorous Hollywood night. Jenner’s spaghetti strapped gown was designed with an open-back that led to dramatic cutouts in the front, held together by a single cross embellishment front and center. The beauty mogul paired a statement cross charm necklace to finish off the saturated look. She was so committed to the bit that she even got an orange manicure.

Chalamet wore a three-piece orange suit in the same leather fabric as Jenner. His Chrome Hearts accessory, however, was a black crossbody bag with silver embellishments. As soon as these two hit the red carpet, photos immediately circulated all over social media. And honestly? It makes sense as to why. These two are the Internet’s favorite couple.