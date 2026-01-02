It may be a new year, but Kim Kardashian isn’t planning on leaving her signature aesthetic behind any time soon. On Dec. 31, Kardashian was spotted braving the cold in Aspen, Colorado wearing the most Kardashian-coded look to ring in 2026. She wore a completely see-through black dress on her way to a star-studded new year’s eve celebration hosted by Kate Hudson.

Kardashian wasn’t the only celebrity who got the see-through dress memo at the party, however. Bella Hadid, who was also in attendance, wore a similar transparent style. So if you were hoping naked dressing would be left behind in 2025, you might be in for a disappointment.

Adapting the look for the moody winter season, Kardashian opted for a black chainmail gown with orchid crystal embellishments from French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The dress was designed in collaboration with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, inspired by his 1985 Orchid photograph. For those not familiar, Mapplethorpe was an American photographer whose black-and-white images of the gay BDSM scene pushed boundaries, something that inspired Saint Sernin to be unapologetically himself through his own daring designs.

Credit: lagossiptv/The daily stardust / BACKGRID

The collection which was shown almost two years ago, is clearly still on Kardashian’s mind. She styled the black and silver look with a black fur shawl to fit the wintery dress code.

Model at Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Fall 2024 runway show in New York. WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The next day, the All’s Fair actor went a totally different direction for a shopping trip to Prada. Ironically, she wasn’t wearing any Prada, but instead a vintage Roberto Cavalli fur coat lined in leopard from the Fall/Winter 2000 collection. Underneath she wore a velvet corset, another one of her go-to styles, paired with plum woven leather pants — also Roberto Cavalli.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian topped off the look with one of the season’s biggest trends: a cozy fur stole. Her favorite styles, naked dresses and corset tops, don’t seem to be going anywhere in 2026.