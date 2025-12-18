By now, it’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family treats the holidays like a competitive sport. And since festive-season dressing is practically a bloodline trait, it makes sense that Kylie Jenner would be the one to kick things off with a look designed to turn heads.

On Dec. 17, the beauty mogul wore a feather-trimmed pink gown to Kylie Cosmetics’ holiday party. The Barbie-pink number was designed by London-based designer Connor Ives and debuted in his Spring 2026 runway collection. Since Jenner loves her U.K. designer labels (ahem, Dilara Findikoglu and Poster Girl), this dress also had her name written all over it. The dress matched the makeup brand’s blush-toned color palette, making it a perfect fit for the bash.

Soft pink plumes traced the waist and framed the neckline, creating a collar-like effect that pushed the look into full fantasy territory. Jenner leaned into the moment completely. In a social media clip, her family can be heard calling her a “Christmas fairy,” a description that felt surprisingly apt.

BACKGRID

Jenner walked into the party in nude ankle-wrap stilettos, grounding the look and allowing the dress to remain the focal point. As she took a few steps, you could even see the hot pink material lining the inside of the ankle-length dress. The whole thing felt like a masterpiece.

BACKGRID

The gown has already had its runway-to-real-life journey. Model Alex Consani wore the same design back in October, opting to remove the feathered collar for a pared-back take. Jenner’s fully embellished version, however, embraced maximalism head-on.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Fully-feathered or just halfway, this $4,225 pink dress is guaranteed to be on holiday mood boards long after the season ends.