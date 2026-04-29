When Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted having lunch in New York on April 28, it only felt like a matter of time before they turned up at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks playoff series. Not because anyone actually knew the couple was set to go to the game, but because Chalamet, a native New Yorker, is a huge Knicks fan and a frequent Celeb Row attendee — and last night was no different. Although a born and raised Angeleno, Jenner still manages to get into the New York spirit, even if she’s not sporting any orange and blue.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder made her 2026 court-side return wearing a plain white tank, a pair of studded ecru jeans circa Isabel Marant Spring 2013, and black thonged sandals that showed off her precise French pedicure. Ironically, Jenner’s clothing label KHY dropped their ‘Born in LA’ collection that very same day — which includes a pair of low-rise embellished denim (that look almost identical to her archival pair).

Clearly, KHY or not, Jenner is leaning into vintage studded pieces at the moment, evident by last night’s look as well as from her Coachella weekend two outfits.

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Whether she’s in KHY’s sold-out vintage studded belt, a custom pair of bedazzled city shorts in the desert, or sitting next to Chalamet at the Knick game, Jenner is staying true to her personal style.

“I wanted our assortment to feel really curated, with pieces that you come back to over and over again,” Jenner said of the new drop in a press release. Perhaps that’s the takeaway from last night’s throwback pair of Marant jeans: new or old, a quality style should stay with you for years to come.

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