Ever since attending Coachella round two, Kylie Jenner has been sharing sneak peeks of her forthcoming ‘Born in LA’ denim drop for her clothing line, Khy. Ahead of the April 28 launch, however, she’s still wearing pieces from her brand’s holiday drop — proving their year-round wearability. Her risqué bra and leather pants photo shoot, while more than enough on their own, wasn’t even the most interesting part of her latest April 21 Instagram carousel. The Kylie Cosmetics founder offered a rare glimpse of her expansive Hermès handbag collection as the backdrop of her mirror pictures.

The beauty mogul snapped a pic in front of a massive wall of Birkins and Kellys ranging in size, color, and materials. It was always a known fact that Jenner loved her Hermès bags, but seeing them displayed all in one place was truly mind-blowing. She captioned the post, “Can’t a girl have fun,” with a pink bow emoji at the end — which made the whole thing feel cheeky and playful.

Despite acting lighthearted, Jenner is clearly very serious about her personal Hermès archive, display potentially millions of dollars on the shelves behind her. The post was even set to the Addison Rae song, “Money is Everything,” speaking volumes.

In another, wider, shot, you can get a sense of how many purses might actually be on display. To the naked eye it looks like 51 — but who knows? Maybe there’s more.

While Jenner is still coming off of both of her desert Coachella weekends — remembering every moment via her music choices — she’s quickly getting back to her stylish, California-cool lifestyle which includes her iconic designer bags.

The Born in L.A. collection launches Tuesday, April 28 on KHY.com.