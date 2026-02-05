The power of a Kardashian-Jenner business cannot be overstated. Each sibling has proven their individual business acumen, supported by their mom Kris Jenner, of course, with highly successful ventures like Skims, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, 818 Tequila, and Lemme. So you can imagine the impact when two of the sisters decide to do a crossover collaboration. Kourtney Kardashian Barker and younger sister Kylie Jenner were spotted hand-in-hand on February 5th coordinating in all black CEO-inspired outfits, like the powerhouse women that they are.

The duo teamed up to introduce a new skincare supplement, Skin Glaze Gummies, for Kardashian Barker’s clinically-studied brand, Lemme. And can you name a better person than the family’s in-house Gen-Z beauty mogul to help release a skin-focused product? Didn’t think so. The sisters headed to Ulta in Los Angeles to check out their limited-edition launch, including a Kylie Cosmetics Pomegranate Lip Butter, whose flavor inspired the Lemme gummies. The whole thing is pretty symbiotic, which is why it made sense to see the founders channeling that same energy through almost identical monochromatic skirt suits.

Although they had a twinning moment, Jenner and Kardashian Barker’s outfits still had their subtle differences. For starters, Jenner — who is around six inches taller than her big sister — opted for a pencil skirt sans tights. She paired the knee-length look with a tailored, ruffled top and pointed-toe stilettos. She finished the ensemble with her go-to pair of sunglasses from Otra, that she wears on repeat.

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kardashian Barker put a French-girl twist on her mini-er version. She wore a velvet miniskirt and tights with a cinched-waist blazer. But it was the mom of four’s accessories that made all the difference.

IXOLA / BACKGRID

She wore a chic black baret and leather gloves, giving her an elegant touch. Kardashian Barker strutted down the sidewalk in pointed-toe pumps, as well as black sunglasses by LA-based label, Elisa Johnson.