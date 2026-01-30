For the first time ever, Kylie Jenner walked a movie red carpet to celebrate her own work. In the past, when attending award shows and premieres as partner Timothée Chalamet’s plus one, she was often seen slipping in through the back to avoid any unnecessary attention. But for the premiere of A24’s newest film The Moment, it is finally Jenner’s turn to receive her flowers.

The beauty mogul makes her acting debut playing a fictionalized version of herself in the mockumentary film, which also stars Charli XCX and Alexander Skarsgård. To celebrate the Jan. 30 theater release, the cast gathered in Beverly Hills the night before for the premiere — and this time, Jenner didn’t skip her photo opp.

She arrived at the Fine Arts Theatre wearing a two-piece set from Maison Margiela’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection. Ironically, the outfit had a debut of its own as part of creative director Glenn Martens’ first show under the label back in October 2025. Jenner reveled in her red carpet moment wearing the beige ruffled halter neck paired with its matching low-waist maxi skirt. The floor-length bottom featured a plastic waistband that taped around her exposed midriff.

affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Jenner did right by her stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist by opting to slick her hair back so that her layered Margiela top took up the space it deserved. She also made room for some extra sparkle, showcasing her pear-shaped diamond studs from jewelry designer (and Kardashian family friend), Lorraine Schwartz.

Maison Margiela Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show. Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The 28-year-old looked like she was having so much fun with her fellow co-stars, that it was no surprise to see her continue the night at Craig’s for an after-party.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Jenner changed into another two-piece set for a little vintage-inspired moment, wearing the “Semi Couture” linen bodice from Martin Margiela's Fall 1997/1998 collection.

STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore the linen bodice with a few buttons undone, making the look completely her own.