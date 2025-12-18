Kourtney Kardashian knows what she likes. While the eldest sibling of the Kar-Jenner brood isn’t afraid to have fun, she does have a pretty well-established repertoire of hairstyles (especially in comparison to her ever-experimental sisters, Kim and Kylie): Beachy waves, long and straight with bangs, a bob. So when something new gets added to the rotation, it’s worth taking note — especially when it’s as gorgeous as the 1970s-inspired haircut that dropped on Instagram on Dec. 17.

The cut was brought to life by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who dubbed it “the YSL-haircut.” In his Instagram caption, Giannetos referred to the look as “Farrah Fawcett,” “fashion,” “feathery,” “fluffy,” and “‘70s” — all very apt descriptors. The throwback style features long, face-framing curtain bangs and plenty of bouncy, blown-out layers, in Kardashian’s signature black hair color. (Giannetos used Great Lengths extensions to help bring the hair to life.) The Lemme founder fully leaned into the vintage vibes for the post, wearing large, tinted aviator sunglasses and an oversized blazer.

The “YSL” is a stark departure from the more goth-tinged style Kardashian preferred this fall: Choppy, straight-across bangs with long, straight lengths, which she wore to stepson Landon Barker’s 22nd birthday in October. But the “Farrah” look isn’t exactly a radical departure for the star of The Kardashians, either. In fact, it feels like a natural, more layered evolution of the kind of loose, California-girl blown-out waves she favored this summer.

Between Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, it appears the “new year, new hair” season is starting early in Hollywood. Will one more it-girl take to the shears to make it a veritable trend? Keep your eyes peeled over the next two weeks, because it certainly feels likely.