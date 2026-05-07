Leave it to Kylie Jenner to go from nailing one dress code at The Met Gala to another, albeit more casual, one at Madison Square Garden. While spending time in the concrete jungle after her most important red carpet event of the year, Jenner made a much more low-key, but still stylish entrance at Game Two of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 6 with her partner (and massive New York Knicks fan), Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet, who skipped The Met Gala entirely on Monday night to attend Game One versus the Philadelphia 76ers, finally had his good luck charm by his side again (the Knicks won!).

While Jenner is technically an Angeleno at heart, she’s become somewhat of a Celebrity Row fixture in NYC, not only supporting Chalamet’s die-hard basketball fandom, but fully getting into the team spirit herself — in her own way. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t wearing any classic Knicks merch (although that would have been acceptable), instead, her outfit was obviously well planned and a perfectly executed high-low combination.

Jenner styled her go-to $38 white tank top, indigo wash flare denim, and a tangerine-colored leather jacket for her game night date. The white, blue, and orange theme, however, was only getting started. And this wasn’t even the first time she coordinated in the bright hue with Chalamet (who can forget their matching orange Marty Supreme premiere looks?).

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There’s no doubt that Jenner came prepared to shine at the Garden with her massive pear-shaped diamond pinky ring and matching earrings in tow. But it was her navy croc-embossed Birkin bag from her iconic Hermès handbag collection and archival orange and white Miu Miu kitten heels that had all eyes on her.

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The next day, Jenner shared closeups of her look in an Instagram grid post, showing her outfit from her perspective.

With the Knicks leading the series 2-0, there will hopefully be more Jenner and Chalamet front-row sightings in the near future.