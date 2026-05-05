There are red carpets, and then there’s the Met Gala red carpet. Fashion’s biggest night is notoriously a free-for-all, with celebrities stepping out in avant-garde looks. This time around, many stars freed the nip — well, sort of. Amid a sea of feathers, sequins, and florals, risqué breastplates emerged as one of the 2026 Met Gala’s standout trends.

Always one to go out of left field with her fashion moments, an unrecognizable Heidi Klum was among the first to embrace the look, stepping onto the red carpet in a stone-like custom confection by Mike Marino — bringing the same theatrical energy as her annual Heidiween parties. Inspired by classical works of art like the Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino and the Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti, Klum’s statuesque ensemble featured faux nipples and a sculpted belly button.

The Kardashian-Jenner family got the faux-nipple memo as well. Kylie Jenner arrived in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture by Daniel Roseberry. Requiring roughly 11,000 hours of embroidery, her gown featured a nude, rigid bustier alongside more than 2,000 satin stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls, and over 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales. Her older sister Kendall followed suit in a faux nipple-baring custom look by Zac Posen for Gap. Nodding to the Winged Victory of Samothrace, Jenner’s dress transformed the retailer’s signature white T-shirt into a sculptural masterpiece. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, wowed in a cone bra corset look courtesy of Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.

The sisters’ close pal Hailey Bieber was on the same sartorial wavelength, opting for a cobalt blue chiffon Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello, complete with a 24-karat gold bustier molded to her body.

Scroll on to see how celebrities embraced the risqué breastplate trend.

Heidi Klum

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In custom Mike Marino.

Kylie Jenner

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In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Kendall Jenner

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In Gap by Zac Posen.

Kim Kardashian

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In custom Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.

Hailey Bieber

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In Saint Laurent.