Hailey Bieber rang in her 29th birthday surrounded by her closest friends on November 20 in Los Angeles. While her birthday is actually on the 22nd, the Sagittarius decided to celebrate a few days early with a Rhode-themed candlelit dinner alongside besties, like Kendall Jenner. The night featured plenty of dirty martinis and craft cocktails, a five-tiered baby pink layered cake with bows, and in typical Bieber fashion, Rhode peptide treatments on everyone’s dinner plate. Even though she was busy making sure her friends were fully taken care of (there was even a custom embroidery machine on site), she still managed to pull off one more major surprise: an epic vintage Versace look.

The beauty mogul shared a selfie (taken with her new Rhode signature iPhone case, of course) to her Instagram story. Bieber posed showing off a view from the back of her archival leather top. But it isn’t just any vintage Versace. This laced-up fringed lambskin piece was from Donatella’s Spring/Summer 2002 collection from October 2001, back when Bieber was just five years old. Now that she’s all grown up, the founder pulled the open back silhouette out of the vault and styled it with matching black bottoms and her classic diamond jewelry. But just wait — her homage to the early aughts didn’t end there.

Shortly after the fringed zippered top landed on Donatella’s Italian runway, it then made its way onto another beloved celebrity style icon. For a 2002 magazine feature, Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman wore the same exact Versace top in a spread for Interview.

Inga Savits walks the runway during the Versace Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2002 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on October 2, 2001 in Milan, Italy. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Kidman, who also shot the leather look from behind, wore it with low-waisted leather trousers and a coordinating black accessories. Her hair even looked similar to Bieber’s twisted updo. Did Bieber reference this Kidman look intentionally for her birthday or was it just a happy coincidence? Either way, she nailed it.