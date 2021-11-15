Kourtney Kardashian loves a good manicure — maybe even just as much as she loves fiancé Travis Barker. After all, her nail art, like her relationship, is no stranger to social media. The 42-year-old Poosh founder frequently shares photos of her pretty-painted talons to Instagram, and her designs tend to range from classic monochrome shades to unique takes on French tips. The reality star’s latest mani falls in the latter category, and it’s about to become one of the hottest designs to rock this holiday season.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum paid a visit to her go-to manicurist, Los-Angeles based expert Kim Truong, for a new-for-November design: silver French tip nails. As seen on the nail pro’s Instagram page, Kourtney embraced her usual almond shape and ditched the black polish for metallic silver French tip nails. The nail artist used a milky sheer tan for the base and The GelBottle Inc. in Silver Tree for the tips.

Kardashian didn’t post an up-close photo of her nails to Instagram, but she did share images of the outfit she teamed with the new manicure. For a night out, she donned an itty-bitty black minidress from David Koma’s resort 2022 collection, teaming it with a matching patent leather trench and pumps. Per usual, the mom of three’s fashion stylist Dani Michelle dreamed up the look.

Click through to see the all-black outfit she teamed with the metallic French manicure from a bunch of different angles.

A look back at the media personality’s recent manicures shows that her love of French manicures hit an all-time high in 2021. In September, Truong told TZR that she gave Kardashian an “edgy twist on the classic French manicure.” The elegant, eye-catching design featured “an outlined half-moon at the base of the nail with a deep French tip.”

@kourtneykardash

And for a trip to Disneyland in May, she debuted a two-tone design featuring super thin cranberry-red French tips and a light pink base.

@kourtneykardash

The entrepreneur isn’t alone in her love of modern French manicures. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Megan Thee Stallion are also fans of the buzzy and oh, so Instagrammable nail trend. Actress Gemma Chan actually just donned a mani very similar to Kardashian’s silver tips, hinting that this nail design is poised to be a go-to for the upcoming holiday season.

Courtesy of OPI

A word of advice — make your holiday nail appointment now while you still can, because digits inspired by Kardashian will be high demand.