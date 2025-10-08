The French manicure isn’t the only Y2K nail trend making a comeback — the French pedicure is having a resurgence, too. Though some may say the design is dated, the look is trending for a reason. Just like the French mani, its pedi counterpart is versatile. With its nude or soft pink base, milky white tips, and glossy finish, the design is fairly neutral and understated which means that it works with any outfit, shoe, or occasion. So, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner was spotted on Monday Oct. 6, sporting a French pedicure.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder started her day in Paris — where she’s been for the past week — and attended Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. She then crossed the Atlantic and landed in New York City to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the New York Film Festival, where director Josh Safdie surprised guests with a screening of Marty Supreme, his new film inspired by the life of ping pong star Marty Reisman (played by Chalamet).

Afterwards, the couple went to an after party at Waverly Inn wearing color-coordinated outfits. Chalamet wore a black leather jacket layered over a black hoodie paired with leather pants and Timberland boots. Jenner sported a black leather jacket with a fur collar and black trousers with strappy heels that showed off her square-shaped French pedicure. Given how much the youngest Jenner has on her plate — I mean, she literally attended events in two different countries in a single day — it’s no surprise she’d opt for a low-maintenance, versatile pedicure.

BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid

Considering a French pedi? Take some inspiration from Jenner — she opted for thin white tips, giving the look a micro-French twist. This subtle detail not only sets it apart from the chunkier styles that were popular in the early aughts but also adds a fresh, modern touch that feels just right for 2025.