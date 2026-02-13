“Spring cleaning” is a thing for a reason: The warmer temperatures and budding blooms help us spring (pun intended) into a psychological shift, ready to shed our old habits and hairstyles and blossom into something new. And, as it turns out, the same applies to nail art trends. If you’ll allow me to anthropomorphize manicures for a second: This spring, the nail art trends that have reigned supreme over the last few years are ready for a little sprucing up. To undergo little tweaks, if you will.

Take, for instance, velvet nail art. Magnetic polishes have held tight since their introduction into the mainstream a few years ago, and for good reason. “A velvety finish allows the nail to shine at all angles, drawing attention to the details,” says Gina Edwards, celebrity manicurist and KISS Nails & imPRESS Mani brand ambassador. While velvet manicures in lush, deep tones and shimmering metallics dominated this winter, for spring, the finish is ready to experiment with accessories. Similarly, while the chrome mani craze has never let up, she’s ready to swap out her megawatt glow for a more subdued shift (call it her mature era).

To dive into the hottest spring 2026 manicures, I asked Edwards and manicurists Julie Kandalec and Kako Kitano to share their top picks and insights for the season. Read on for what they had to say.

Magnetic Polishes Are Just Getting Started

If you thought velvet nails were exclusive to winter, set to be packed away with your sweaters and your blankets, think again. “For spring and well into summer, magnetic polishes will be everywhere,” says celebrity manicurist and Star Touch Agency co-owner Julie Kandalec. “I went to Tokyo Nail Expo in November, and cat eye, water magnet ("watermag"), and satin magnet ("satinmag") were the primary products at every booth, in every color.”

While magnetic polishes look great on their own, expect to see them serving as a striking foundation for intricate nail art looks. “A growing trend this season is using magnetic (cat-eye) gel as a base rather than the final design,” says Kako Kitana, owner of Kakolicious Nail Studio. “Layering subtle details like fine chrome accents, micro French tips, or delicate 3D clear gel adds structure while preserving the depth and movement of the magnetic effect. The overall look feels dimensional, modern, and very wearable.”

Chrome Isn’t Going Anywhere — But It Is Shifting

Shiny, shifty polishes and toppers have dominated the 2020s. While the experts anticipate that this will continue, the finish is shifting (pun intended). Edwards predicts “pearlescent overlays, especially on top of blush nude shades.”

Similarly, Kitano says that “the glazed, iridescent chrome finish continues to remain popular for its soft, light-catching glow.” This look is a bit quieter than your donut-variety chrome. “Unlike traditional chrome, it enhances the base color and shifts beautifully under different lighting, creating a luminous yet understated effect that works across nail shapes and lengths.”

Almond Will Be The Shape Of The Season

It felt like everyone and their mother kept it sweet and short this winter, but as the days get longer, so, too, will the nails, says Kandalec. “In the winter, people seem to go shorter, and grow them out a bit for spring,” observes Kandalec. “I think we will see some mid-length nails in a classic almond shape.” Edwards concurs, with enthusiasm. “You can’t go wrong with almond-shaped nails: They elongate the fingers and are flattering and wearable,” she says.

And if you’re still on the short train, fear not — you can still hop on this trend train. “The shape looks great on various lengths, making it very versatile based on your lifestyle,” says Edwards.

Layering On The Sheers

Kandalec says that this spring, you can expect to see “sheer layers of jelly colors, layered to replicate things found in and on the earth,” like gemstones and florals. Kitano also sees this translucent trend gaining traction. “Tonal translucent designs are gaining attention for their refined, minimalist aesthetic,” she says. “By pairing sheer base colors with artwork in the same color family, the design develops through subtle variations in opacity and depth, creating a soft, layered effect that feels modern and sophisticated.”

Personality-Driven Details

Think of this trend as the manicure answer to the maximalism that’s taking off in makeup right now, driven by letting your personality and interests guide your art. Along with edgy, ‘90s inspired nail accessories like “piercings, dangles, and 3D pieces,” Kandalec says to keep an eye out for event-inspired nail art — think Olympics-themed manis — and “‘literal’ looks that celebrate culture, like flags and things that remind people of their home countries and regions,” like this Bad Bunny-themed set she created for the 2026 Super Bowl.