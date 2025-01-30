Believe it or not, it’s been nine years since Bridget Jones’s Baby, the franchise’s third and most recent film, hit theaters. But now, Renée Zellweger’s iconic character is finally returning to the silver screen. The fourth film in the series, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day — a fitting date for the beloved rom-com. With the release of the new movie just days away, Zellweger has embarked on the corresponding press tour. Just like the previous three installments, the Oscar winner’s promotional attire is top-tier, and occasionally, inspired by Bridget Jones herself.

On Jan. 27, the franchise’s latest promo trail began in France, at the Grand Rex — a historic cinema in the heart of Paris. Zellweger made the grandest of entrances in a custom lace one-shoulder gown, courtesy of Saint Laurent. Designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the navy blue number appeared to draw inspiration from Zellweger’s character, as dark lace looks are a Bridget Jones staple. (For instance, she wore a similar lace LBD at the 2004 Australian premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason.) Two days later, Zellweger jetted off to London for the movie’s second premiere. On the pink carpet, the Judy actor stunned in a vintage strapless column gown in a vibrant hot pink hue. The archival design originally debuted on the Pierre Balmain Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2000 runway. Just like the original model, she paired it with matching pointy pumps and minimal jewelry.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for Zellweger’s best press tour outfits so far, and bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on every notable addition.

January 30

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

In front of the historic London bridge, Zellweger posed for photographers in a chic all-black co-ord. On top, she layered a mock-neck long-sleeve underneath a timeless blazer. Then, she approved the capris resurgence in a leather calf-length pair. Cat-eye sunglasses and pointy heels completed her photo call look.

January 29

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Zellweger was all smiles at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square for the film’s London premiere. She shut down the carpet in a satin column dress from Pierre Balmain Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2000.

January 28

Best Image / BACKGRID

Outside Media One Group Studios in Paris, Zellweger was snapped by the paparazzi in an effortlessly chic outfit. She elevated a black turtleneck and complementary trousers with a khaki trench coat.

January 27

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For the initial Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy soirée, Zellweger made headlines in a navy blue number from Saint Laurent. The all-lace gown featured a hip-high slit, an asymmetrical neckline, and one shoulder. Her only accessory was a turquoise statement ring.