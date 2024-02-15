That’s a wrap on New York Fashion Week! After six days of non-stop shows and presentations (and some very unpleasant weather conditions), Thom Browne closed out the week with quite the star-studded extravaganza. On Wednesday night, the revered designer, who is currently the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, brought out some of the industry’s best-dressed celebrities to view his captivating Fall 2024 collection. A highlight from Thom Browne’s front row? Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah’s coordinating outfits. Clad in the New York label’s signature black and white menswear-inspired designs, the two Hollywood legends were sartorially in synch.

Sitting next to one another at the event held at the Shed in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, the stars wore very similar ensembles, with just a few slight variations. Jackson, a regular at the designer’s shows and parties, went with a blazer-looking black jumpsuit. The “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer styled the one-and-done piece with a white ankle-hitting coat and a button-down in the same shade. Latifah, on the other hand, made a bold entrance, arriving in a voluminous black coat with a dramatic train, which swarms of paparazzi captured outside the venue. Then, once she got to her seat, Latifah took off the topper to reveal her look — a sleeveless black suit and a white button-down enlivened with red and blue stripes.

Black ties rounded out Jackson and Latifah’s neutral looks. Not to mention, they both toted around luxe Thom Browne handbags, too — with Jackson wearing a timeless boxy tweed silhouette and Latifah donning a unique clock-shaped style.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of the duo’s matching looks? Find all the pieces required to channel their black and white outfits below.