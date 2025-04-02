Michelle Williams’ affinity for little black dresses knows no bounds. In recent years, she’s worn various luxe LBDs to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, the Gotham Awards, the Creative Time Gala, the Deauville American Film Festival, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards (to name a few A-list affairs). No two noir numbers look the same, but they (usually) all align with Williams’ elegant aesthetic. However, on April 1, the fashion muse embraced her sultry side in a lingerie-inspired LBD from Chloé, alongside various boho-chic embellishments.

While en route to her next press tour event for FX’s new limited series, Dying For Sex, the leading lady was snapped by the paparazzi in New York. With help from her longtime stylist, Kate Young, Williams styled her second LBD of the day: the aforementioned lace-embellished version (she wore a peplum Alessandra Rich version a few hours earlier). She ditched her signature sheath silhouettes for a breezier option, courtesy of Chloé. The bodice was triangle-shaped, and adorned with ivory lace on each cup. Then, the theme continued onto her flouncy skirt’s ruffles. In between the top and bottom layers peeked a white petticoat in the same lace fabric atop her bodice.

From there, the Dawson’s Creek alum popped on another Chloé piece: over-the-knee leather boots seen on the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway. She upped the boho-coded ante with an elongated gold pendant necklace. Williams’ carry-all was also from the Chemena Kamali-led label — she chose the crescent-shaped Bracelet Hobo Bag in a burgundy shade. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the chainlink strap featured en vogue bag charms. Mismatched rings and square-shaped sunglasses finished her second OOTD.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part about Williams’ latest look? There’s lots more like it to come. Her new show doesn’t hit Hulu until April 4, so stay tuned for more press tour ‘fits in the coming days — no, hours. Who knows? Maybe she’ll channel the Chloé girl once more.