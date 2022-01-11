Kristen Stewart's Super Affordable Shrunken Cardigan Goes With Everything

One of the buzziest pieces from last year that is still going strong in 2022 is the shrunken cardigan. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Laura Harrier all love the itty-bitty top. (They often style it with a pair of high-waisted printed pants.) The latest star to co-sign this look is Kristen Stewart, who kicked off the new year with press interviews. While participating in a Spencer event, Stewart wore a cropped cardigan from Edikted as part of her all-white ensemble.

Stewart’s stylist Tara Swennen shared the actor’s fresh look on her Instagram. In the photo, Stewart wore the aforementioned ivory cropped cardigan over a black bralette. A few buttons were left unclasped to reveal the undergarment. To make up for the shortness of her top, Stewart rocked a pair of white, high-waisted jeans. Her trusty black Dr. Martens added a dash of edge to the laid-back look and she shielded her eyes with a pair of blue-tinted Ray-Ban sunglasses. Lastly, for that extra fashion touch, Stewart let her light gray socks peek out from her combat boots. This entire outfit was her most casual to date for the Spencer press tour. (Last year, the actor stunned in Chanel couture skirts and designer pantsuit sets while promoting the Princess Diana film.)

If you liked Stewart’s cropped cardigan, her exact one is available to shop below. The affordable piece (it’s $54) will match with virtually every bottom in your closet. For those who want more pizzazz when it comes to their cardigan tops, however, opt for a striped one from Victor Glemaud or a lime-green alpaca version from Alessandra Rich. There’s also a knit option with flowers from Tach Clothing that is suited for cottagecore enthusiasts. Either way, a cropped cardigan is the perfect way to show off a hint of skin year-round.

