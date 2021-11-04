Kristen Stewart’s Necklace Is Hiding The Coolest (And Prettiest) Secret Inside

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by a tiny going-out clutch. It’s the most frustrating night-out Catch-22: you’ve surely spent tons of time perfecting your hair and makeup only to have to cram everything needed for touch-up into a purse the size of a gym sock. Then you have to play Beauty Product Hunger Games deciding what’s important enough to make the cut. Fortunately, Kristen Stewart just demonstrated a brilliant — and very stylish — shortcut that both dresses up your look and makes touch-ups a breeze. Kristen Stewart’s Jillian Dempsey lip gloss necklace acts ostensibly as a piece of statement jewelry before opening to reveal the little tray of pigmented balm inside. Made by Jillian Dempsey, legendary makeup artist and close friend of Stewart, it’s the sort of hack you’ll wish you had years ago.

The Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace comes in two finishes, gold and silver, each with its own chain-length options and lipgloss colors inside. For her Nov. 3 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart opted for the silver edition — and based on her lip color on the show, the shade inside was a pretty, muted pink.

Each necklace has four different lip colors to choose from — Maryl Mulberry, Royce Red, Knownothing Nude, and Quando Pink — all of which can easily be popped in and out to accommodate your look for the day. And if there’s ever been someone to place your cosmetic trust in, it’s Jillian Dempsey. The A-list choice for red carpets and on-camera appearances, her signature makeup and jewelry lines are adored by her celebrity clients, fans, and professional colleagues alike. Even the balm’s formulation, made from sunflower and avocado oils as well as shea butter, is built for a combination of style and substance, not unlike the necklace itself.

Dempsey and Stewart’s friendship is long-documented, with the makeup artist creating most of the standout, buzz-worthy looks from Stewart’s Spencer press tour. And in fact, Vogue reports that this necklace is actually based on a years-earlier one Dempsey designed just for Stewart. A statement piece, lip gloss, and a friendship necklace all in one? Now that’s worth keeping close to your heart — literally.

The Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace is available exclusively on Dempsey’s FYFE Beauty app.