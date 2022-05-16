It’s the moment everyone’s been waiting for since that first fateful Instagram photo of their hands intertwined — his tattooed and hers manicured. Yes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally married — legally, this time. The so-in-love couple married over the weekend in Santa Barbara, exchanging vows on the courthouse steps in a very intimate ceremony. In fact, the guest list was so tight that not even Kardashian’s sisters made the cut. But while the actual wedding was short, simple, and sweet, trust the eldest Kardashian looked stunning regardless. Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding hair and dress were perfectly suited for the wedding’s pared-down style, opting for a white mini-dress and a romantic, delicate updo obscured by her traditional veil.

According to first-hand accounts, the pair officially tied the knot on the courthouse steps before posing for photos in front of a black convertible complete with a “just married” sign. This wedding comes just a month after the couple attempted to marry in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. immediately following the Grammys. Unable to obtain a marriage license there, the couple decided to make the Elvis impersonator-officiated wedding their practice round. Finally, though, it looks like Kardashian and Barker are legally man and wife. While fans are still awaiting more high-quality shots of the big day, Barker’s daughter did share a bit of behind-the-scenes footage via Instagram livestream.

Kardashian’s hair, while mostly hidden by her gauzy white veil, is an all-time classic bridal style. Brushed back into a loose updo (most likely a little bun or chignon), the voluminous side part gives way to delicate, face-framing tendrils that skim her jaw. While the few and far between high-quality photos mean it’s difficult to see much of Kourtney Kardashian’s bridal makeup, it appears to be equally simple and sophisticated to match her traditional hairstyle.

Though they already have two different weddings under their belt (albeit one more symbolic), Kardashian and Travis are already planning a third. This upcoming ceremony will be in Italy and a much larger-scale event — expect to see all of the Kardashian-Jenners in attendance, along with Barker’s past and present bandmates. Don’t you just love love? And extravagant, international, multi-event declarations of love, too?