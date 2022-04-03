(Red Carpet)

The 3D Nail Art Trend Has Made Its Way To The Grammys Red Carpet

So eye catching

By Annie Blay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Japanese Breakfast attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand ...
Embellished nails came in hot at the top of the year as the strongest contender for 2022’s boldest nail art trend. Now the look is popping up on the fingers of stars all over the 64th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet. Click through to see how A-listers wore the trend on music's biggest night. Eri Ishizu
Petra Collins’ embellished French manicure courtesy of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik merges *the* minimalist nail trend with maximalist 3D rhinestones for a simple manicure that is anything but boring. @Petrafcollins

