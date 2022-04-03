Menu
The 3D Nail Art Trend Has Made Its Way To The Grammys Red Carpet
So eye catching
Annie Blay
Embellished nails came in hot at the top of the year as the strongest contender for 2022’s boldest nail art trend. Now the look is popping up on the fingers of stars all over the 64th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet. Click through to see how A-listers wore the trend on music's biggest night.
Petra Collins’ embellished French manicure courtesy of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik merges *the* minimalist nail trend with maximalist 3D rhinestones for a simple manicure that is anything but boring.
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.