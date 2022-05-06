It was a mere four days ago that Kim Kardashian stole the show with her Marilyn Monroe transformation at the 2022 Met Gala, but she’s already making moves to top the dramatic look. In what was one of the most memorable moments of the night, Kardashian donned Monroe’s iconic 1962 gown and, to embody the iconic film star, dyed her hair an icy shade of blonde. While she’s known to switch up her hair color (and style) somewhat frequently, it looks like Kim Kardashian’s blonde hair might be sticking around for the long haul — or at least a little while longer.

Kardashian’s longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a series of photos of the star still with blonde hair, but rather than the sleek bun she sported at the Gala, it’s styled into soft, mermaid-style waves that reach her waist. Presumably, a significant amount of extensions were added (Appleton tagged extension expert Violet Teriti in the post) and her color may have even been touched up.

“Blonde season is back 👩🏻‍🦳,” the stylist wrote in the caption, suggesting that perhaps Kardashian won’t be returning to brunette any time soon. Appleton’s followers — including many members of the star’s circle — are on board with that decision. “OMG a serve!!!”, Kardashian’s sister Khloe commented. “My fav 🔥😍,” said her friend and fellow reality star Olivia Pierson.

In an earlier post shared by hair care brand Color Wow, it was revealed how Chris Appleton achieved Kardashian’s slicked-back bun for the Met Gala. To prep the hair, he first used Color Wow Color Control Toning + Styling Foam for blonde hair to help freshen the color. He then applied Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray and Color Wow Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum for a boost of shine.

“Next, he used the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer professional edition to dry the hair, as it uses less heat and therefore leaves the hair healthier, especially after such a drastic color change which will also help the color stay longer,” the brand wrote in the caption. “To complete the look, Chris used the Dyson Corrale straightener with Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray to give it that shiny, smooth finish.”

Whether she stays blonde or not, Appleton and Kardashian will surely create more magical hair moments together this summer to keep fans on their toes.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.