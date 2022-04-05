In the midst of all the commotion that surrounded the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, you might’ve missed one tiny detail from the night: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married. (Let that sink in for a moment.) According to TMZ, the duo said their “I dos,” at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, where the 2022 Grammys were held, at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The pair reportedly brought their own photographer and security into the chapel, so you can expect to see photos of Kardashian’s Las Vegas wedding outfit on her social media channels, soon.

Though neither her nor Barker have commented on this celebratory night just yet, one can already speculate on what they might’ve worn. The two typically wear coordinating all-black outfits that speak to their punk-rock couple aesthetic. Given that both of them walked the Grammys red carpet in moody ensembles, they could have stayed in these looks while saying their “I dos.” (For the red carpet, Kardashian wore an Et Ochs cutout jumpsuit while Barker wore a Givenchy sleeveless jacket and matching trousers.)

Secret outfit details aside, what fans do know about Monday night is that the pair had an Elvis impersonator officiate at the wedding and that this will not be the only ceremony to mark the couple’s commitment to each other. Since both Kardashian and Barker seem to relish in more lavish affairs (just think back to the musician’s proposal to her), you can expect their future ceremony and reception to be more of a glitzy affair compared to their low-key elopement in Vegas.

Barker popped the question to the Poosh founder back in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito. (Kardashian’s large oval-cut diamond engagement ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.) Since then, the two have intertwined their families together through trips to Disneyland and dinners with Kardashian’s sisters. The two are clearly inseparable and given their laid-back, fun relationship, their Vegas ceremony wasn’t a total shocker. They follow a long list of celebs who married in Sin City, such as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, and, of course, Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

This is the first marriage for Kardashian, who shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, it seems like third time is the charm for Barker who was previously married twice. (He has two children.)