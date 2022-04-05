You could say Kourtney Kardashian’s had a whirlwind week. In the same eight-day stretch, she attended both the Oscars and the Grammys on the arm of fiancé Travis Barker, promoted her reality show, created new Poosh content, and — if you believe the rumors — got married in Vegas by an Elvis impersonator. And when you’re on the go to that extent, you need some versatile nails to match. Kourtney Kardashian’s burgundy French manicure wasn’t just for her Grammys look — it might just be the manicure in which she was married. The pared-down, undeniably chic burgundy French tip nails, created by Kim Truong to complement Kardashian’s black-on-black red carpet Et Ochs jumpsuit, are such a deep, mesmerizing purple that they’re nearly pitch-black. It’s a subtle infusion of red that gives them just enough color to really pop. And while the real ceremony information is still hush-hush for now (or until that new Kardashians series airs, anyway), even this tiny beauty detail feels like an inside look into the highly-anticipated nuptials.

Truong, who’s responsible for some of Kardashian’s best manicures over the years (as well as fellow 2022 Grammy attendees like H.E.R., Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo), generously shared the exact shades and techniques used to create the deep purple manicure.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Using three OPI shades, she first prepped the nail beds with an OPI base coat (she uses the gel version — it’s only available to professionals but the brand has regular-lacquer alternatives, too) before painting back-to-back single layers of pro-only Love Is In The Bare, then Bubble Bath, a very soft pink. For the razor-thin burgundy tips, Truong carefully created the curved shapes with OPI Good Girls Gone Plaid, described as a deep amethyst shade from the brand’s Scotland-themed collection.

And though Kardashian’s Grammys look required black mesh opera gloves that obscured the manicure for the red carpet, she wasted no time peeling the gloves off to get handsy with Barker and show off those purple nails in the process. And of course, if the mounting evidence is any indication, she definitely had her hands free at the little white chapel the pair allegedly strolled into around 1:30 a.m. that same evening. According to the insiders, though, it won’t take long to be privy to even more details — Kardashian apparently had a camera crew in tow (you know what that means!) and the couple is speculated to have even more, far less clandestine wedding celebrations coming up soon. You already know those nail looks are gonna be on a whole new level.

Below, shop everything you need to get Kourtney Kardashian's burgundy French tips from the Grammys — and likely her actual wedding — at home.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.