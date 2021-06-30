These $85 Sunglasses Completed Kourtney Kardashian’s Poolside Look

You can always count on Kourtney Kardashian to pull off imitable, unconventional, and stylish outfits. So far, she has demonstrated that she can dress herself in a variety of styles, ranging from Travis Barker-inspired punk rock grunge to dressier, runway-worthy ensembles. The reality star has cool makeup and manicure ideas up her sleeve, too. When it comes to her summer style, she, of course, nails that too. Most recently, she snapped a photo of herself while wearing a pair of sunglasses that felt more special than your average pair of sun-protective eyewear. Kardashian’s QUAY sunglasses added an eye-catching, nostalgic style element to her poolside look — and judging by the Instagram likes, fans loved her summer ensemble.

She wore a pair of QUAY’s square frames in blue tortoise with gold detailing around the temple area. The style, which is new for the season, is an affordable $85 and still available to shop on the brand’s website. To go with the kaleidoscopic violet-blue accessory, she slipped on a high-cut, lilac-colored bikini bottom from Good American (a swimwear and apparel brand cofounded by her sister Khloé Kardashian) and a matching Hi-Hi Tanga Top from the brand. To finish off her poolside look, she thew on a slouchy, cone-shaped raffia hat. Kardashian’s stylist, Dani Michelle, left a “cutiee” comment on her Instagram post.

This summer, square-shaped sunglasses are beloved by both celebrities and street style stars. Recently, Hailey Bieber donned a pair of square-shaped sunnies while on vacation in Greece and back in June, Irina Shayk wore her angular Celine frames while out for a stroll in New York City. Shop Kardashian’s exact Quay sunglasses ahead, along with additional eyewear pieces you can use to recreate her swimsuit look. If you want even more options in this category, check out these popular square frames.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.