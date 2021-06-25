If you’re in need of some summertime nail inspiration, look no further than your girl Kourtney Kardashian’s new modern two-toned manicure. It’s safe to say Lisa Kon — a Los Angeles-based manicurist who’s been the star’s go-to nail artist as of late — really outdid herself with this sleek split-color look, which features clean lines and creamy caramel and ivory tones.

Naturally, the 41-year-old Poosh.com founder showed off her glossy new nail look on Instagram so her fans could get a glimpse of the magic. She unveiled her manicure via a snapshot on her Stories in which her hands are positioned on top of a caramel-colored bag by Off-White, a.k.a. the famous Italian fashion label owned by her good friend, Virgil Abloh.

“Matches my nails😃,” reads the caption. Additionally, Kon shared a stunning up-close photo of Kardashian’s manicure on her Instagram grid, along with some details about the look and what she used. “Caramel for @kourtneykardash,” reads part of her caption. Sure enough, the exact color she used from her own gel polish collection is, in fact, called #054 Caramel. She also likely used a fine brush to get the lines really precise and clean, as well as a topcoat to lock everything in place and add shine.

From the looks of Kon’s comment section, fans seem to be loving this two-toned design on Kardashian. Scroll through and you’ll find messages like, “Wow <3,” and “❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥,” which pretty much speak for themselves.

If you’re interested in scoring this chic look at home, you can easily do so — and with products that you likely have hanging around in your collection already no less. For instance, you need just two colors: a caramel or terracotta-brown, and an ivory or baby pink. You’ll also need some nail art tape (like this kind from Amazon) to help you get the lines super clean. Simply apply the tape to one half of your digit and paint it with whichever color you feel like; then carefully remove the tape and fill in the blank area with your remaining shade. Finally, finish off your DIY job with a glossy topcoat to ensure it won't chip.

Now that you know how to achieve this rad manicure at home, check out some polishes to try if you don’t own any colors like this in your collection already.

