The triumphant return of all things ‘80s and ‘90s is hardly breaking news at this point. Trends from pre-Y2K decades have been hot on the fashion radar, with shoulder pads and frilled party dresses of the 1980s and the slip dresses, square-toe heels, tube tops, and track pants of the 1990s all represented in (almost) every 2021 wardrobe. For summer specifically, that means ‘80s and ‘90s-inspired swimsuits are back. And brands are bringing the nostalgia in full force, with the latest collections drawing inspiration from iconic moments like the high-cut red one-piece Pamela Anderson wore on Baywatch or the floral bandeau bikini Princess Diana wore while vacationing on a yacht in the South of France.

This revival trend is especially ideal if your style leans more on the sporty side — rather than romantic and ruffled — since one of the defining aesthetics of this era in swimwear is an athletic look. Key details include high-rise waists and high-cut legs, underwire tops, bold colors and prints, and activewear details like zippers and mesh. You might recall Body Glove’s wetsuit-inspired neoprene bikinis for example, or J.Crew’s cult favorite 1989 scoop-back one-piece. There’s still a sensuality to these styles, but they’re practical enough that you could still catch a wave or spike a volleyball in them — think ‘80s aerobics meets ‘90s supermodel. The vintage swim ads below should give you an idea of the looks today’s versions aim to recreate.

(+) Speedo (+) Body Glove INFO 1/2

What makes this trend especially appealing for your warm-weather plans are both its wearability and versatility. If you need more support in the bust, there are underwire options. If you want something sans tan lines, there are strapless bandeau tops. If you’re not into two-pieces, then try a high-cut one-piece. Look to Pamela Anderson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Princess Diana, and the ‘90s supermodels for retro inspiration, or take cues from modern purveyors of the aesthetic like Kim Kardashian or model Elsa Hosk.

(+) Fremantle Media/Shutterstock (+) Shutterstock INFO 1/2

Whichever beach babe you choose to channel this summer, the current market is rife with options that’ll make every millennial girl feel nostalgic. Scroll on to shop more of the season’s hottest ‘80s/’90s-inspired swimsuits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.