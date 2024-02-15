A whole new phase of Kourtney Kardashian’s life might just be revving up, but it looks like it’s also the end of a different era. When the eldest Kardashian debuted her short, chin-length bob haircut back in August 2021, it kicked off a significant switch toward a more alternative aesthetic, fueled by her budding relationship with now-husband Travis Barker. Her hair’s grown out a bit since then, but the Poosh founder’s been consistent with her trims, keeping her ends no longer than collarbone length for year. But Kardashian’s pigtail braids, just spotted in Australia, indicates she might be back to her trademark waist-length waves.

Kardashian and her kids are Down Under with Barker’s band, Blink-182, as they tour through the country. Naturally, it’s all being filmed for her Hulu show, too, which means the glam is more detailed than if they were paling around Australia solo. In several shots captured by paparazzi, Kardashian’s hair is split into Wednesday Addams-style plaits, flowing all the way down to her elbows. Free-flowing pieces frame her face and add an even more casual air to the style that’s definitely beefed up by long raven hair extensions. The proof is in other recent photos of the star — in January, her ends were just starting to grow past her shoulders. In her final month of pregnancy, it barely skimmed them.

MTRX / BACKGRID

Many consider braided pigtails to be a polarizing look — blame its schoolyard reputation — but Kardashian’s version feels much more Addams Family soft goth than academic. Part of it is her cool, relaxed style, dark sunglasses, and extreme length. It’s likely that Kardashian got a more “permanent” type of extensions like classic sew-in set, tape-ons, or micro-links, but any clip-in wearer knows that a braid is an ultra-easy way to add length without the help of a stylist or risking an exposed weft.

In so many ways, 2024 is a totally new period in Kardashian’s life — a new baby, a new hairstyle, a new season of her family’s hit reality series. She always keeps fans entertained, but this next chapter seems like it’s about to be especially exciting.