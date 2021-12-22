Kourtney Kardashian Really Loves Travis Barker — You Can Tell By Her Necklace

When celebrities are in love, they love to reveal their true feelings about their beau however they can. Kourtney Kardashian, for example, adopted her boyfriend’s rockstar grunge style as her own — her closet was instantly filled with more black and leather pieces. To take her fashion one step further, she recently incorporated an accessory into her look, which paid tribute to Travis Barker. Kardashian’s new initials necklace read “TB” and it was reportedly a gift from her stylist Dani Michelle. The jewelry piece echoed the same sentiment as Jennifer Lopez’s “Ben” necklace: keep those you love close to your heart.

Kardashian showed off her necklaces on her Instagram story, where she wore them with a fluffy white robe. She thanked Michelle for the gift and drew a little heart around the accessory, so fans would notice it. The letter T (for Travis) featured sparkling stones while the B was plain, so the pieces weren’t overly flashy. The design appeared to be gothic-inpired letters, which suited Kardashian’s new rocker-chic wardrobe. Although it’s too early to tell how she plans to style the new necklaces, the silver metal will go with virtually everything in her closet, from a leather corset to a black mini dress and combat boots.

@kourtneykardashian

@kourtneykardashian

Although the label behind Kardashian’s new piece of jewelry is currently unknown, you can find similar initial pieces on the market. If you’re looking for a gold statement piece, you can opt for BaubleBar’s Fiona Initial Necklace or if you want something more delicate, look to BYCHARI’s popular initials jewelry. The small-owned brand offers a variety of sentimental pieces and is also one of Michelle Obama’s beloved jewelry brands. Treat yourself to a little present, or gift an initial piece to that special someone in your life.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.