The Kardashians’ new reality series on Hulu marks a new era for the famous family, both as a unit and as individuals. Eldest sister Kourtney, in particular, has taken a massive step in her recent marriage to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and it’s no secret that she’s entering wifehood with a brand new aesthetic. The star has clearly taken on her new husband’s punk-rock style, and honestly, it totally suits her. This week, Kourtney Kardashian’s silver smokey eye not only affirms her love for goth glam but her apparent obsession with chrome beauty trends.

On Instagram, Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her look for shooting the Hulu series, The Kardashians. Perched on a white couch, the Poosh founder wears a black patent leather dress with a dramatic slit and feather details on the sleeves, as well as black platform heels. Her hair and makeup are just as fierce; hairstylist Irinel de León created a Y2K-inspired slicked-back bun with face-framing pieces, which has been a go-to for Kardashian — and a lot of other celebs — lately. She wore a version of the look for the 2022 Met Gala as well as her wedding celebrations and various other Instagram-worthy moments.

Her makeup, courtesy of Leah Darcy, leaned into one of the star’s favorite recent beauty trends: chrome. You’ve probably seen chrome nails absolutely everywhere — including on Kardashian herself — and there’s certainly something magnetic about them...pun intended. It’s an eye-catching look in the summer sun, but another perk of chrome nails, particularly silver or gold, is that they go with pretty much everything.

This same principle applies to chrome makeup looks. Lots of stars have been adding a pop of silver eyeshadow, whether as a wash of shimmer (like Elle Fanning’s soft look) or a bold, mirror-like effect (like Dua Lipa’s disco-ball vibe). Though Instagram wasn’t graced with a close-up shot (yet), it seems like the eye look that Darcy created for Kardashian falls somewhere in between — resulting in the ultimate rock-and-roll glam moment.

Hopefully, viewers will see a lot more smokey, silvery beauty moments from Kardashian in upcoming episodes of her show — and on the ‘gram.