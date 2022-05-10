Dua Lipa’s High Shine ‘Vogue’ Cover Makeup Is A Modern Take On Disco Glam

Dua Lipa is on top of the world, and her recent beauty looks have reflected that — some, quite literally. Some recent accomplishments for the Future Nostalgia singer include a successful international concert tour, an entire Jack Harlow song being named for her, and now, her very first American Vogue cover. The star is on the cover of the June/July 2022 issue wearing very simple yet striking silver eyeshadow look that certainly speaks to her undeniable star quality.

In addition to her metallic eyes, the cover shot features Lipa perched in a black wooden chair with her arm draped over the back while wearing a sheer fishnet dress over a tank top and black underwear. Her hair, courtesy of hairstylist Evanie Frausto, is pulled into a sleek bun at the nape of her neck and she has a deep, burgundy manicure done by celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards.

There’s no doubt that the singer’s eye makeup is the focal point of the look. Makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez shared a BTS video clip of Lipa on his Instagram story, giving an up-close peek at the dazzling eyeshadow. It’s not clear exactly how he created it but it appears to be done using ultra-reflective silver pigment; maybe even with some actual foil placed onto her lids. Gutierrez placed the metallic shadow all the way up to her crease and winged out into a subtle cat-eye shape, keeping the rest of her makeup quite minimal.

The silvery look seems fitting for Lipa’s American Vogue debut, especially considering her obsession with metallic glam moments lately. The singer is especially fond of the chrome nail trend (along with other stars such as Kourtney Kardashian and Zendaya), rocking a series of reflective manicures one after the other. She’s tried out a variety of shiny designs, from chrome French tips to 3D glob nails, solidifying the look as her signature.

“I’m so grateful to have this cover to remind me of my most transformative year so far, where I feel I have moved and changed tremendously on a personal level,” Lipa says in Instagram when unveiling her Vogue cover. “Feeling stronger in myself, proud of the journey it took to get me here and grateful for all the support I’ve received along the way. Thank you to the wonderful Vogue team for this moment i’ll never forget.”

It seems Dua Lipa feels more herself than ever and it’s probably safe to assume her recent beauty looks are a big part of that. Surely, 2022 will see even more metallic glam moments from the singer, as well as other stars who can’t get enough of the trend.