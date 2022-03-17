Kourtney Kardashian Just Debuted The Perfect Minimalist Nail Art Manicure For Spring

In a world where larger-than-life nail art seems to be reigning supreme, Kourtney Kardashian always knows how to take things back to basics. The eldest Kardashian sister and Poosh founder has long been a fan of simple manicures, but her new minimalist line nail art mani is certainly one of her most intriguing looks yet. In a new Instagram post, nail artist Kim Truong revealed her latest creation for the star, which features a sheer base with a thin black line down the middle of her short, rounded nails.

In her post, Truong shared that she created the minimalist manicure using two polishes from The Gel Bottle Inc — a sheer nude called “Creme” and a black called “Black 3D”. She also divulged that the black line was done by using a liner brush that she had dipped into the black shade. While these specific polishes are only available for purchase by licensed nail artists, you can easily recreate this manicure with any sheer and black nail polishes you can find at a variety of retail outlets.

Minimalist nail art is emerging as a massive trend for spring, specifically abstract designs. While earthy tones and swirls seem to be particularly popular this season, minimal line art will never go out of style. “There is no right or wrong way to do abstract art,” Sophy Phok, StyleSeat nail technician, previously told TZR. “It’s trending because of its simplicity, euphoric lines, and the ability to mix and match colors.”

Though she prefers a more understated look, Kardashian has never been one to shy away from nail trends. Over the holidays, she leaned into the French manicure craze with a sparkly red rendition as well a version with silver glitter tips. For her March 2022 cover of Bustle, the star tried out the chrome manicure trend (which has been a recent favorite of Dua Lipa) with a stunning silver look.

Ahead, check out the nail polish staples that went into Kourtney Kardashian’s latest nail look and you’ll be all set for your go-to spring manicure.

