(Red Carpet)
The 2022 Grammys Outfits We’ll Be Thinking About For Years To Come
Too good to forget.
While there was no shortage of incredible looks brought to 2021’s partially virtual Grammy Awards, it’s hard to deny that things weren’t quite the same as usual. But fortunately, with this year’s event rescheduled to Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (it was originally set to take place on Jan. 31 of this year), the glamour of the red carpet and show is back in full force. In fact, celebrities brought seriously incredible fashion looks to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards — some of which may turn out to be some of the most iconic yet.
As always, there was plenty of glitz to be seen, from Laverne Cox’s throwback John Galliano dress to Olivia Rodrigo regencycore gown by Vivienne Westwood. However, thanks to the “anything goes” vibe of the Grammys red carpet, there were also lots of fun surprises. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner showed up in a sunny yellow ruffled mini by Valentino, while Petra Collins stunned in a multi-colored Versace number. It’s clear that after a somewhat subdued season, the stars are back and ready to wow — and we’re here for every bit of it.
Keep scrolling to see all of TZR’s fashion favorites from the evening, ahead.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black silk one-shoulder gown with a sweeping white train wrapped around the column skirt. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Justin & Hailey Bieber
Justin wore custom Balenciaga while Hailey kept it elegant in a Saint Laurent strapless dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian wore an Et Ochs capelet cutout jumpsuit from the label’s Fall 2022 collection.
Dua Lipa
The singer arrived to the red carpet in a bondage-inspired dress from Versace and Bvlgari High Jewelry.
Megan Thee Stallion
The singer opted for two different animal prints in her Roberto Cavalli dress and she wore Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo brought the drama in a custom Gucci look.
H.E.R.
The singer wore a yellow and orange Dundas outfit.
Saweetie
The singer showed up in a hot pink Valentino two-piece look with opera gloves.
Halsey
Halsey complemented her Pressiat dress with a cool hat and wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Rachel Zegler
She wore a Dior Haute Couture off-the-shoulder tulle gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
BTS
All seven BTS members looked dapper in custom wool and cashmere suits and sneakers from Louis Vuitton.
Chlöe Bailey
Bailey walked the red carpet in a sequin silver Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner)
The Best New Artist nominee wore a Valentino dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a Swarovski crystal embellished Vivienne Westwood dress as well as a Swarovski Millenia necklace and Lucent cocktail ring.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox wore a black John Galliano gown and jewelry from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni, and Le Vian.
Petra Collins
The Best Music Video nominee wore Versace.
Elle King
Elle King wore a Christian Siriano suit, Saint Laurent shoes, Neil Lane jewelry, and Tyler Ellis bag.
Dreezy
Dreezy showed off a black Mugler gown with surprise pleating in the hip-high slit.
Brandi Carlile
The multi-nominee dazzled in a bejeweled tuxedo blazer and matching belt.
Maren Morris
The Best Country Duo/Group Performance nominee graced the red carpet in a snakeskin-print dress and matching heels.
Billie Eilish
The Song Of The Year nominee wore a black Rick Owens outfit and matching chunky boots.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae kept things minimal with a white Saint Laurent slip dress and oversized silver bangles.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish lit up the red carpet in a custom Prada gown.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge wore a strappy black Nensi Dojaka dress with Bvlgari jewelry.
St. Vincent
St. Vincent glowed in a metallic pink Gucci dress and Bvlgari jewelry.
Angelique Kidjo
The Best Global Music Album winner wore a bright fuchsia outfit with shoulder-length gold earrings.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter stunned in a hot pink Valentino look.
More to come...