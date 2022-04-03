The 2022 Grammys Outfits We’ll Be Thinking About For Years To Come

While there was no shortage of incredible looks brought to 2021’s partially virtual Grammy Awards, it’s hard to deny that things weren’t quite the same as usual. But fortunately, with this year’s event rescheduled to Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (it was originally set to take place on Jan. 31 of this year), the glamour of the red carpet and show is back in full force. In fact, celebrities brought seriously incredible fashion looks to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards — some of which may turn out to be some of the most iconic yet.

As always, there was plenty of glitz to be seen, from Laverne Cox’s throwback John Galliano dress to Olivia Rodrigo regencycore gown by Vivienne Westwood. However, thanks to the “anything goes” vibe of the Grammys red carpet, there were also lots of fun surprises. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner showed up in a sunny yellow ruffled mini by Valentino, while Petra Collins stunned in a multi-colored Versace number. It’s clear that after a somewhat subdued season, the stars are back and ready to wow — and we’re here for every bit of it.

Keep scrolling to see all of TZR’s fashion favorites from the evening, ahead.

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black silk one-shoulder gown with a sweeping white train wrapped around the column skirt. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin wore custom Balenciaga while Hailey kept it elegant in a Saint Laurent strapless dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian wore an Et Ochs capelet cutout jumpsuit from the label’s Fall 2022 collection.

Dua Lipa

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer arrived to the red carpet in a bondage-inspired dress from Versace and Bvlgari High Jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer opted for two different animal prints in her Roberto Cavalli dress and she wore Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Cynthia Erivo

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Erivo brought the drama in a custom Gucci look.

H.E.R.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer wore a yellow and orange Dundas outfit.

Saweetie

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The singer showed up in a hot pink Valentino two-piece look with opera gloves.

Halsey

NGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Halsey complemented her Pressiat dress with a cool hat and wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rachel Zegler

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

She wore a Dior Haute Couture off-the-shoulder tulle gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

BTS

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

All seven BTS members looked dapper in custom wool and cashmere suits and sneakers from Louis Vuitton.

Chlöe Bailey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bailey walked the red carpet in a sequin silver Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best New Artist nominee wore a Valentino dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Olivia Rodrigo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a Swarovski crystal embellished Vivienne Westwood dress as well as a Swarovski Millenia necklace and Lucent cocktail ring.

Laverne Cox

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Laverne Cox wore a black John Galliano gown and jewelry from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni, and Le Vian.

Petra Collins

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Music Video nominee wore Versace.

Elle King

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle King wore a Christian Siriano suit, Saint Laurent shoes, Neil Lane jewelry, and Tyler Ellis bag.

Dreezy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dreezy showed off a black Mugler gown with surprise pleating in the hip-high slit.

Brandi Carlile

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The multi-nominee dazzled in a bejeweled tuxedo blazer and matching belt.

Maren Morris

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Country Duo/Group Performance nominee graced the red carpet in a snakeskin-print dress and matching heels.

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Song Of The Year nominee wore a black Rick Owens outfit and matching chunky boots.

Addison Rae

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae kept things minimal with a white Saint Laurent slip dress and oversized silver bangles.

Tiffany Haddish

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish lit up the red carpet in a custom Prada gown.

Lily Aldridge

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge wore a strappy black Nensi Dojaka dress with Bvlgari jewelry.

St. Vincent

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

St. Vincent glowed in a metallic pink Gucci dress and Bvlgari jewelry.

Angelique Kidjo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Global Music Album winner wore a bright fuchsia outfit with shoulder-length gold earrings.

Billy Porter

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Porter stunned in a hot pink Valentino look.

