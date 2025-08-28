With fall right around the corner, change is in the air — and it’s not just the cooler temperature that will be making a comeback. Beauty routines are shifting, too. Makeup gets moodier, nail polish leans dark and dramatic, and hair color? Well, it steps into the season with richer, more dimensional shades. The best fall 2025 hair color trends are all about channeling autumn’s signature hues. Expect bold, warm shades that bring depth to your look. “I predict deep warm brunettes, golden honey blondes, a lot of natural highlights,” says Los Angeles-based hairstylist Marlene Gonzales.

Jacob Schwartz, Schwarzkopf Professional and U.S. hair color trend ambassador, seconds this notion, noting that clients are already starting to lean into richer hair moments. He recently added highlights to Chloë Grace Moretz’s hair for a darker, more lived-in color. You should also prepare to see colors that offer warmth and depth, adds hair color specialist Maria Nino. (Think: bold reds and bronde hues.)

Wearability is also a thorough-line in fall’s most popular hair colors — this season’s shades are not only bold and dimensional but also easy to maintain. Below, the experts break down the hair colors trends that will be everywhere this coming season. Be sure to screenshot your favorites for your next salon appointment.

Strawberry Blonde

Strawberry blonde — the golden-red hybrid — is always a fall favorite, says Sean Michael, owner of Salon Beau, which is located in Andover, MA. This year, however, “it’s being worn with a slightly cooler undertone that makes it look luxe and modern,” he explains. The soft shade is perfect for blondes looking to add a touch of warmth without fully committing to copper, Michael adds. Plus, according to New York City-based hair colorist Julie Fortiz, the color requires little to no highlighting, giving blondes a chance to reset and improve their hair health.

Calico Hair

If you're looking for a more playful hair color this fall, consider calico hair. Named after the multicolored fur of calico cats, this trend blends shades like blonde, brown, copper, red, and sometimes black for a striking look. “It’s bold but still versatile, allowing you to embrace seasonal tones while experimenting with a more artistic, dimensional look,” explains Nino.

Smoked Suede Brunette

Schwartz added natural highlights to Chloe Fineman’s brunette hair to create depth in a look he’s dubbed “smoked suede brunette.” Michael also believes this trend is going to be big this fall. “Think deep chocolates with cinnamon or caramel ribbons,” he explains “The added dimension keeps brunettes from looking flat and gives that expensive hair vibe everyone’s after.”

Honey Blonde

“We’re tapping into our inner ‘90’s girl, not just with hairstyles, but with hair color, too,” explains Gonzales. “Jessica Alba’s hair in the movie Honey is a moment, as well as Denise Richard’s color in Wild Things,” she adds. It features a blend of golden, caramel, and buttery blonde tones that gives hair a natural, sun-kissed glow.

Vibrant Reds

Bold reds, from fiery copper to cherry-inspired tones, is another trend to watch this fall, says Michael. “With so many people leaning into individuality and expressive color, these shades stand out while still feeling seasonally on point.”

NYC Blonde

A lived-in, soft, buttery blonde is the perfect lower-maintenance hair color trend for the upcoming season. “Basically invented by my mentor, [hairstylist] Jenna Perry, I believe this shade of blonde will definitely carry into fall and winter,” says Fortiz. “The richness of fewer highlights can really go such a long way.” Instead of traditional foils, which can over-process the blonde, Fortiz suggests asking your colorist for soft, hand-painted highlights before finishing off with a warm, buttery gloss.