Just one day following her annual fashion Super Bowl, Kim Kardashian traded in her pant-less, sculptural red carpet look for a casual date night ’fit with her new man. The business mogul was spotted holding hands with Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton in New York on May 5 after leaving the Fear of 13 Broadway show, for which she serves as a producer. And while the 2026 Met Gala may officially be behind us, Kardashian never turns down an opportunity to wear a corseted top. Whether she’s walking the steps of The Metropolitan Museum or strutting along a grated sidewalk, you can count on Kardashian to always sport another head-turning outfit.

This time, the Skims founder opted for a pair of classic high-rise buttoned denim with a matching blue, mock-neck blouse. Although her outfit was anchored in largely casual considered jeans, Kardashian decided to give the bottoms a fancier twist with an aquamarine top by one of her favorite designer labels. The woven, Jean Paul Gaultier bodice gave a deconstructed, yet put-together spin, with its intentionally loose threaded upper held together by a waist-cinching, laced-up, hourglass corset — a go-to silhouette for the multi-hyphenate.

Kardashian leaned further into her refined side with a pair of sleek heeled sandals, which added a few welcome inches alongside her much taller boyfriend. Hamilton channeled a similar high-low dress code as Kardashian, but instead he flipped the outfit formula on its head. Rather than casual trousers, he wore a tailored pair with a coordinating zip up.

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If there’s anything this new couple has proven in their few public appearances so far, it’s that their sense of style complements one another.