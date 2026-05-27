Gucci is entering its sports era. On Wednesday morning, the Italian fashion house announced a partnership with the Alpine Formula 1 Team, marking the first time a fashion company has become the title sponsor of an F1 team, per the brand’s press release. Replacing water treatment company BWT, Alpine’s title sponsor since 2022, Gucci’s partnership also introduces Gucci Racing, “a new business and experiential platform built around the values of performance, precision, discipline, and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport.”

According to Francesca Bellettini, the CEO of Gucci, the collaboration writes a new chapter for the house. “Gucci becomes the first luxury fashion house to serve as Title Partner in Formula One,” she shared in a statement. “That reflects our ambition for the brand and the role we want Gucci to play on this stage. Formula One represents today a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global reach, and Alpine Formula One Team is the right partner to bring this vision to life.”

Kicking off the collab for the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship, the Alpine Team will adopt Gucci’s famous black, gold, red, and green colorway. The luxury label also debuted a new logo for the partnership, featuring its signature interlocking G alongside the Gucci Racing wordmark.

While Gucci may be the first fashion label to become the title sponsor of a Formula 1 team, it’s certainly not the only luxury brand to tap into the sport. Tommy Hilfiger, for instance, currently outfits the Cadillac Formula 1 team, while Dior has collaborated with F1 heavyweight Lewis Hamilton on lifestyle and menswear capsules.

The move also feels fitting for Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, Demna. During his tenure at Balenciaga, the industry veteran frequently leaned into moto-inspired style, debuting slouchy racing jackets and even unveiling a shark sculpture created by Japanese artist Showichi Kaneda during F1 Las Vegas 2024, worth a whopping $70,000.

For Gucci, it’s officially off to the races.